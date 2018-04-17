Hundreds of trees ready for new homes this Earth Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many put their green thumbs to good use on a cold April day. That's with a Tree-Wrapping Event at Indiana State University.

Trees Inc. worked with ISU students on one of their Donaghy Days to wrap the trees.

Volunteer hands were busy, as they wrapped 1,700 tree seedlings!

Organizers say each tree comes with planting instructions and information about the tree.

Stephanie Krull with ISU and Trees Inc. says take advantage of the free foliage. She says they're good quality trees!

Krull says, "They grow fast. So even though you might go to a store and buy a tree for $100, a shade tree, like a tulip tree or something, in five or six years, they may be the same size."

The trees will be given away for free this Wednesday during ISU’s Earth Day Event.

You can also get some during the White Violent Center's Earth Day Celebration on April 28th.