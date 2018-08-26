Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

CLAY CITY, Ind, (WTHI)- Just outside Clay City sits the Wabash Park Camp and Retreat Center. That's where Freddy Kaniki and many other African immigrants spent their weekend, reconnecting with fellowship.

"Just because we moved from one country to another doesn't mean that everything is done or things have changed dramatically," said Kaniki.

The grounds hosted the Welcome Home conference. It’s an event put on by many African immigrants part of the Free Methodist Churches and African Immigrant Ministries.

For two days hundreds from across the United States and Africa gathered not only to pray, but also meet others who too have to share the same passion and heritage.

"We have been working for a year now just to organize this event that people can come together and have fellowship. Not only for Africa but also churches in America," said Isaac Bujambi with African Immigrant Ministries.

This is the first time this many African Christians in the Wabash Conference have gathered. That's why they were so happy to host the event, bringing so many to Clay County.

"We’re all about hospitality and godly hospitality,” said John Lane, Superintendent for the Wabash Conference. “For us to be able to have hosted them here is just a wonderful step in the right direction."

Even though the event only lasted a few days these African immigrants now have better knowledge to live in the United States and continue their religious practices. They just hope to have another conference like this again next year.

"We can talk about helping each other. Really fit in America. And so I can only hope that it’s becoming an annual conference," said Kaniki.

