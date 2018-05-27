Clear

Hundreds cross stage for commencement ceremony at Rose-Hulman

Hundreds of new graduates were released into the "real world" this weekend.

Posted: May. 26, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

That's after a commencement ceremony at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. 

That's after a commencement ceremony at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

More than 450 undergraduate and graduate students marched across the stage to receive their diplomas.

The students represented at least 33 states and 10 different countries.

The C-E-O of Caterpillar presented Saturday's address.

Rose Hulman officials say at the time of commencement, at least 87 percent of students already had job offers.

Congratulations!

