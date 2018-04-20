Clear

Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 8:23 AM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 8:23 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The memorials to former first lady Barbara Bush have begun with a celebration of her life in front of Houston’s City Hall.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and several of Houston’s leading clergy members from different faiths offered tributes to Bush. She died at her Houston home Tuesday at age 92.

Hundreds attended the City Hall event on Thursday. The Houston Children’s Chorus, a choir of 60 children that sang dozens of times for Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, performed.

Meanwhile at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, rock star Bono praised Barbara Bush for her public service impulse. He said he believed that moved her son, former President George W. Bush, to create the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Bono was at the center to accept a medal for distinguished leadership.

