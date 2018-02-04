Hundreds attend funeral for 1st Lieutenant Cullen of Bicknell

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI)- It has been a long emotional week for the city of Bicknell. It started Monday when First Lieutenant Clayton Cullen was brought home from California.

Since then the Knox County community has paid their respects to the fallen soldier. That included today where everyone gave him one last goodbye.

Cars lined the parking lot of North Knox High School for First Lieutenant Cullen's funeral. Friends, family and fellow service members were there for his final send-off.

They were not alone though. Just like the Knox County community has done all week everyone came out to show their support from the school to the cemetery. Including Bobby Tester who wanted to pay his respects.

"Being in the military doing what he did is from what I understand was a dream of his and of course his mother and father were extremely proud as was the whole community," said Tester.

Firetrucks from all over lined Main Street to pay their respects to Cullen. The city fire department also draped an American flag over the street.

The Indiana Patriot Guard who followed behind the family was happy to see this local support. Rick Williams is a member of the guard who says seeing this support is heartwarming.

"I've done over 40 active duty and KIA funerals and in small towns, this is what you see time and time again,” said Williams.

Cullen made his last stop in the Bicknell Memorial Cemetery. Loved ones of this army helicopter pilot filled the cemetery for one last salute and goodbye.

A final send-off for First Lieutenant Clayton Cullen of Bicknell. A man who gave his life to protect ours.