Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers are working each day to ensure local children have full bellies but say they need your help. The Clay County Youth Food Program provides meals to hungry kids during summer break and the need is great.

Food program organizers say four hundred kids were signed up for help earlier this month. Now more than seven hundred are asking for food assistance.

Northview High School freshman Clara Thompson has been preparing meals for needy kids in Clay County for years.

She says, "If we're not there then they don't get fed."

Thompson is part of the Clay County Youth Food Program Night Crew. She packs sandwich wraps, cookies, and other items alongside fellow volunteers inside First Baptist Church in Brazil three nights a week. The food is later delivered to area children.

Thompson says, "They wouldn't be fed if we weren't there whether their parents don't work or, you know, they're home by themselves all day and they're too young to make meals. Really, no matter what their problem is, they're all hungry."

Area children depend on the program and the program depends on the community. It is funded with donations through the Clay County YMCA.

Volunteer organizer Lisa Beyers explains it costs a thousand dollars a day to feed more than seven hundred kids.

She says, "We're very good with our money. We use Catholic Charities Food Bank in Terre Haute. They are very good to us, helping us, finding the product we need."

Beyers adds your donation and time make a difference.

"I'm not solving poverty. I'm not solving the drug problem that's caused a lot of the poverty. I don't think anybody here would say, yeah, we're solving anything like that but, personally, a hungry kid is not an acceptable symptom of a big problem."

Thompson says she'll keep serving up meals until kids like her don't have to worry they'll go hungry.

"We need to feed the kids. They can't feed themselves."

Summer Schedule

Northern Clay County:

Pack and deliver Monday through Friday at 11 am at First Baptist Church

Food prep Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6 pm at First Baptist Church

Southern Clay County:

Pack and deliver Monday through Friday at 10 am and Cory Community Church of the Nazarene

How to Donate

Make checks payable to the Clay County YMCA, memo: Youth Food Program

Drop off or mail to:

YMCA of Clay County

225 East Kruzan Street

Brazil, Indiana 47834

More Information and to Sign-up

Call: Clay County YMCA at (812)442-6761

Email: clayyouthfoodprogram@gmail.com

Visit: clayyouthfoodprogram.com

Fundraising Events

A local child is participating in Wabash Valley Lemonade Day. James is donating the money from sales to the food program. He will be at the Brazil Kroger Saturday from 2 to 5 pm.

A portion of the sales from Ribfest will be donated to the food program. Ribfest is Thursday at the Brazil IGA from 11 am to 6 pm. Full slabs are $10 and it is $5 for half slabs.

