Humane society holds one-stop shop for pet owners

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It costs more to treat your pet for a disease than to prevent it.
That's according to the Clay County Humane Society.
That's why they offered vaccinations at half the costs for pet owners on Saturday.
The Fall Vaccine Clinic was open to all dogs and cats.
Pets could receive shots for their yearly boosters, kennell cough and rabies.
By having it all in one place, organizers said pet owners could get more bang for their buck.
"It's important to have the animals vaccinated to prevent the spread of diseases," said Manager Michelle Cannava, "and having it one-stop shop for the public, to be able to take advantage of the discounted prices, it just ensures all the animals in the area are vaccinated."
Services for nail clipping and microchipping were also available at the clinic. The humane society will hold another event in spring.
