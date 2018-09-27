Hulman Center renovations could start soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After 45-years, the Hulman Center could start seeing renovations.

ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis gave an update on the progress during her fall address.

She said the project will go out for bid this week.

By the end of October, the university hopes to award bids.

As we reported earlier this year, previous bids were higher than planned.

President Curtis also shared a rendering.

There's expected to be a lot of change to the exterior.

The project includes upgrades to the building systems.

The architect's website also outlines plans for many new amenities.