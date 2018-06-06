Hulman Center renovation bids coming in higher than expected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on the future of the Hulman Center.
We've told you about Indiana State University's long-term goal to renovate the building.
ISU representatives say they began receiving bids on May 24th.
So far, the lowest one came in around $48 million.
That's higher than the architect's estimate, which was nearly $43 million.
School officials say they will "explore options to make sure the project will be completed within budgeted financing."
University officials say they are now waiting on recommendations from the architect on the next step in getting lower estimates.
