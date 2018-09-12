Crews on the scene as sinkhole develops in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A sinkhole has been discovered in downtown Terre Haute.
That hole has first responders at the intersection of 4th and Ohio Streets.
It was located just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.
It was found after a Terre Haute Fire Department truck crossed the intersection.
Further investigation revealed a large crack in the pavement running from the sinkhole down Ohio Street, toward U.S. 41.
An actual cause for the sinkhole has not been determined.
News 10 will continue to follow this developing story.
