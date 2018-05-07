How to show your support for Officer Rob Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can show your support to Officer Rob Pitts, his family, and local law enforcement.

All flag at homes or businesses should be flying at half-staff.

They should remain lowered until sunset on the day of Officer Pitt's burial on Wednesday.

Officer support groups say this display of respect is important.

"The visual ways to show respect for Rob and his family, for his sacrifice to this community, laying his life down to save a protect those who live in Terre Haute and in this country," Joe Hammer, the Chairman of the Memorial Committee from the Fraternal Order of Police said.

If you own a business, one idea they say is you could change your sign to a support message.

Community members are also encouraged to line the procession route on Wednesday.