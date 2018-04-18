Clear

How to gain an extra six months for your tax deadline

Today is the last day to file your taxes. If you're running out of time, you can apply for an extra six months to get it done.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 8:18 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 8:49 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today is the last day to file your taxes. If you're running out of time, you can apply for an extra six months to get it done.

Scroll for more content...

You can use a 4868 form to apply for an extension. Click here for this year’s form.

But this doesn't mean you're off the hook to owe money now.

According to the IRS, the government still expects you to pay your estimated tax bill during the six months.

If you don't, you could be hit with interest and a penalty.

An even bigger penalty is not filing at all, so make sure you either get your paperwork done or file for an extension by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

It is free to apply for extra time.

If you have any last minute questions you can set up an appointment with your local IRS office. Terre Haute’s office is located at 801 Wabash Avenue. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with an hour closed between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (844) 545-5640.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It