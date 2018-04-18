How to gain an extra six months for your tax deadline

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today is the last day to file your taxes. If you're running out of time, you can apply for an extra six months to get it done.

You can use a 4868 form to apply for an extension. Click here for this year’s form.

But this doesn't mean you're off the hook to owe money now.

According to the IRS, the government still expects you to pay your estimated tax bill during the six months.

If you don't, you could be hit with interest and a penalty.

An even bigger penalty is not filing at all, so make sure you either get your paperwork done or file for an extension by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

It is free to apply for extra time.

If you have any last minute questions you can set up an appointment with your local IRS office. Terre Haute’s office is located at 801 Wabash Avenue. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with an hour closed between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (844) 545-5640.