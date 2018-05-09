TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, family, friends, first responders, and the community paid their respect to a fallen police officer.

Thousands attended services at the Hulman Center for Officer Rob Pitts.

Officer Pitts made a lasting impact in his years of service on the department.

"How many lives were saved because of Rob's dedication? How many crimes were stopped because he was on duty? And how many people were able to sleep at night because they knew Rob was there and had their backs?" Detective Dan Walls, the Chaplain for the Terre Haute Police Department said during the services.

Several state leaders attended, including Indiana State Senator Joe Donnelley saying this is a blow to the heart.

"When everyone else looked and saw danger, he said I'll take care of it. I've got Terre Haute's back. I got Vigo County's back. I got the Valley's back," Donnelly said.

Indiana's Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was there on behalf of Governor Eric Holcomb.

"When someone you love becomes a memory...that memory becomes a treasure," Crouch said.

"We will ensure that your legacy will live on as you are a true community hero. Job well done, Officer Pitts. I pray that you will rest in peace," Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said.

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse not only honored Officer Pitts, he wanted to share a strong message.

"Already this year, 27 officers have been killed by gunfire. A significant increase from last year. The murdering of our nation's protectors has got to stop."

Plasse said Officer Pitts was a team leader, he was eager and compassionate.

Terre Haute Police Sergeant Ryan Adamson said Officer Pitts was born to be a police officer.

"Rob knew the life of a police officer could change lives for the better, and he chose that career to make a difference in those lives," Adamson said.