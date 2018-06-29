How could a rubber duck put $10,000 in your pocket?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities in Terre Haute will be marking the 4th of July in an unusual way.
The organization is hosting the Rubber Duck Regatta.
On July 4th, the organization will release 15,000 rubber ducks into the Wabash River.
News 10 caught up with workers and volunteers at Ivy Tech. They were tagging the ducks in preparation for the big event.
It's an effort to raise money for Catholic Charities.
You can choose to purchase a duck.
The duck that crosses the finish line first will win $10,000.
You can buy your ducks at the Catholic Charities Headquarters on 18th and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.
Organizers say even buying a single duck will provide 20 meals to people in need in Terre Haute.
