How the hot weather effects your air conditioner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Heat has been the story, and it's not making anything easier.

"Air conditioners are only designed to do so much."

Ed Utterback works for Paitson Brothers heating & cooling.

He says although we aren't officially in summer yet, the heat has caused some problems.

"We expect the air conditioner to be able to cool the house 20 degrees from outside. When it gets hotter than that, it makes it tough."

And beyond that, working on air conditioners has been tough for the employees.

"Sometimes air conditioners are put in pretty rough spots. Ya know, it's the only place you can put them in the house. Sometimes it's in an attic, and it's really hot in the attic."

So what can you do?

Utterback says there are a few simple things that can help out, while saving you some money in the long run.

"Well when it's this hot, I would suggest not turning the temperature up when you leave during the day. It just makes it that much harder to cool down at night."

And Utterback also says, take a look around the inside of your house.

"A lot of older homes have return air in the floor, have they put a piece of furniture over that return air duct, or did they throw a rug over it."

Past that, you can change your air filter, or make sure your outdoor air conditioner is clear from all debris.

By doing these things, you can stay a little cooler this summer.