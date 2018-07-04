House speaker 'disturbed' DCS failed to act on past reports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says he was "disturbed" that the state's child welfare agency failed to take action after five different reviews found problems at the agency in recent years.

Scroll for more content...

The revelation was included in a sixth review conducted by a consultant, which was released in June.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb hired the consultant after long-festering agency problems erupted into public view last December.

Former DCS director Mary Beth Bonaventura resigned, accusing his administration of making management changes and service cuts that "all but ensure children will die."

Bosma said Monday that he was recently informed about the prior reviews.

Most appear to have been conducted while Vice President Mike Pence was governor.

Bosma said Holcomb is committed to making improvements.