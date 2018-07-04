Clear

House speaker 'disturbed' DCS failed to act on past reports

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says he was "disturbed" that the state's child welfare agency failed to take action after five different reviews found problems at the agency in recent years.

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 5:43 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says he was "disturbed" that the state's child welfare agency failed to take action after five different reviews found problems at the agency in recent years.

Scroll for more content...

The revelation was included in a sixth review conducted by a consultant, which was released in June.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb hired the consultant after long-festering agency problems erupted into public view last December.

Former DCS director Mary Beth Bonaventura resigned, accusing his administration of making management changes and service cuts that "all but ensure children will die."

Bosma said Monday that he was recently informed about the prior reviews.

Most appear to have been conducted while Vice President Mike Pence was governor.

Bosma said Holcomb is committed to making improvements.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system