Clear

House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

News 10 got to the scene just after 2 p.m.

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 7:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a house fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 321 N 16th Street. 

News 10 got to the scene just after 2 p.m.

The Terre Haute Fire Department told us no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Inside, officials said the chimney collapsed. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Warmer, but rain moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview soccer tops WIC

Image

Eastern Greene beats Perry Central.

Image

Rose defense shines

Image

Week 6, Segment Trhree In The Zone

Image

Week 6, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

In The Zone, Week Six Segment 1

Image

Friday night forecast, how does the weekend look?

Image

Hobson's Farm honors first responders

Image

Terre Haute Post Office holds job fair

Image

Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game