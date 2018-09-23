House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a house fire Sunday afternoon.
It happened at 321 N 16th Street.
News 10 got to the scene just after 2 p.m.
The Terre Haute Fire Department told us no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Inside, officials said the chimney collapsed.
