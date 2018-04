TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire officials are looking into what caused a house fire in Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

It happened Sunday evening at a home on South Center Street.

The Terre Haute Fire Department told News 10 everyone made it out safely. However, some animals died.

Officials believe the fire may have started from the dryer, but that has not been confirmed as the cause.

The fire is under investigation.