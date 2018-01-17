wx_icon Terre Haute 12°

wx_icon Robinson 12°

wx_icon Zionsville 13°

wx_icon Rockville 12°

wx_icon Casey 12°

wx_icon Brazil 12°

wx_icon Marshall 12°

Clear

House committee approves Sunday alcohol sales bill in 12-1 vote

A bill that would allow Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana cleared another hurdle Wednesday.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 10:57 AM
Posted By: CBS4 Web

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – A bill that would allow Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana cleared another hurdle Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

The House Public Policy Committee approved the measure in a 12-1 vote, sending the bill to the full House.

House Bill 1051 allows Sunday alcohols sales from noon to 8 p.m. at grocery stores, package liquor stores, convenience stores, drug stores and restaurants.

Last week, the Senate Public Policy Committee passed its version of the bill in a unanimous vote that clears the way for a vote in the full Senate.

*This story was originally published by WTTV in Indianapolis

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It