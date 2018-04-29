Clear
House bill would keep medically fragile in fee-for-service

Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois House has approved a measure advocates say would make it easier for seriously ill children to obtain health care.

The plan by Democratic Rep. Fred Crespo of Hoffman Estates affects children considered "medically fragile, technology dependent ." Their expensive, highly technical care covered by Medicaid would be exempt from managed care organizations.

The House voted 90-1 on Friday to move the measure to the Senate.

The state has moved 80 percent of its Medicaid clients to managed care organizations to cut costs. Advocates of medically fragile kids say MCOs are not equipped to link them with necessary medical specialists in the responsive time necessary.

Crespo's plan would allow those families to maintain fee-for-service health care.

The proposal would also need federal approval.

The bill is HB4736 .

