House a complete loss after Friday morning fire in Fontanet

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Multiple agencies were called to a house fire Friday morning in Fontanet.

The first call was made around 7:30 a.m. for a fully engulfed house fire on Main Street in Fontanet.

Several agencies were called to respond including Lyford, Seelyville, Otter Creek, Nevins Township, and several others.

When our News 10 crew got on scene there was still a lot of smoke, but the house was completely gone.

Officials on the scene told our crew that the homeowner was reportedly at work at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. They do not have a cause for the fire at this time.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.