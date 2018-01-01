House, Senate committees to hear Sunday booze sales bills

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana House and Senate committees are taking up legislation to end the state's ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales.

The House Public Policy committee heard testimony Wednesday morning, but did not take a vote on the measure. The Senate Public Policy committee was scheduled to do so later that afternoon.

Both committees are considering separate bills containing identical provisions.

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders have expressed support for its passage this year.

A measure that would allow convenience stores, big box retailers and pharmacies to sell cold - and not just warm - beer faces a far more uncertain fate.

Currently that is a right enjoyed primarily by package liquor stores, which have fought hard to keep it that way.

