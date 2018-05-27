Clear

Hot temperatures didn't stop families from visiting local festival

The Banks of the Wabash Festival is still going strong in Terre Haute.

Posted: May. 26, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: Shaleena Barker

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people braved Saturday's hot temperature to attend the Banks of the Wabash Festival.

It's taking place for the next several days at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

News 10 stopped by the festivities on Saturday.

There were rides, games, music and a lot of good food.

One family said it was well worth the trip!

"The Sati Babas were excellent and so were the lemonade mixers. A lot of good enjoyable food. So we'll definitely be back here to get some of that," said Malcolm Childress.

If you couldn't make it Saturday, don't worry there's still time.

The festival runs through June 2.

