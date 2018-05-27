TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people braved Saturday's hot temperature to attend the Banks of the Wabash Festival.
Scroll for more content...
It's taking place for the next several days at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
News 10 stopped by the festivities on Saturday.
There were rides, games, music and a lot of good food.
One family said it was well worth the trip!
"The Sati Babas were excellent and so were the lemonade mixers. A lot of good enjoyable food. So we'll definitely be back here to get some of that," said Malcolm Childress.
If you couldn't make it Saturday, don't worry there's still time.
The festival runs through June 2.
Related Content
- Hot temperatures didn't stop families from visiting local festival
- Scammers stopped at Covered Bridge Festival
- 10 reasons to visit Abruzzo, Italy's new hot destination
- Local homeless shelters prepare for falling temperatures
- Bitterly cold temperatures keeping local retailers busy
- Santa stops at local college for family fun
- Hot Pursuit benefits honors and supports local officers
- Children's Hospital of Wisconsin ban on visits from kids impacts local families
- Firefighters fight cold temperatures and frozen gear in local fires
- Rose-Hulman continues hot streak