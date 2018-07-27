TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For 36 years Hospice of the Wabash Valley has provided care and comfort.

CEO Trudy Rupska said, their goal is “to provide end of life care for patients or families who have a terminal disease.”

Hospice of the Wabash Valley helps ease the pain during difficult times. They offer several services, including, “For a year after the death of our patient, we assist the family in working through that process of grief,” said Rupska.

Now the legacy will live on. As Hospice of the Wabash Valley plans to add a $2.1 million facility at Union Hospital. It will be a place where families can be together, in a unique home-like setting. Rupska said in a statement that this capital campaign will allow Hospice of the Wabash Valley to create an inviting and peaceful, private, and supportive facility for families facing end of life of a loved one.

This will be the only facility of its kind within a 60-mile radius. Located on the fifth floor of Union Hospital, there will be patient rooms, nurses’ stations, a children’s area, kitchen and dining space, a quiet room and much more. Rupska added, “Our whole focus is quality of life. When quantity of life, is short.”

Hospice of the Wabash Valley is also always looking for volunteers. Rupska said, “Five percent of the care that we have to deliver is done with volunteers.” Helping provide high level care around the clock.

“What a wonderful job it is to stand beside someone until the gates of eternity open,” said Rupska.

If you would like to volunteer or donate you can go to MyHospicevna.org or you can call (812) 234-2515.