Hospice center set to open in Terre Haute, first center to provide to the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Gibson Family Center will be opening it's doors on Monday. All to help those right here in our community.

The center has been a work in progress since 2013.

Founders raised more than $2.1 million to bring the facility to the community.

The center will provide hospice care for patients in the Wabash Valley, including Illinois.

"We will be able to provide around the clock care to those patients who need hospice, but it cannot be managed at home," said Tracee Hines, inpatient unit manager.

For one director, this facility means more. Having lost a loved one, she's decided to dedicate her time and effort to him.

"We took him to the hospital, and at the time there were no units like this, so he spent the remainder of his two weeks in an ICU unit. It was at that point when I'm like, 'Oh, we need something like this'," said Tracy Rippy, business development director.

The center believes hospitals have a different goal than hospice.

"Their staff is focused on cure. Our staff is focused on comfort," said Trudy Rupska, Hospice of the Wabash Valley CEO.

This is the first hospice center in the Wabash Valley.

Before, patients had to travel for care.

"This is a resource that wasn't available. You had to go to Indianapolis. You had to go to Bloomington," said Rippy.

Hines says it's important to be able to serve those who live in our community and their families.

"Let them know that they're not alone in this. End of life care is something that really needs to be recognized, and my goal is that our community understands how important that care is," said Hines.

The center provides a number of resources for families.

Rippy says time spent with loved ones is the main focus.

"They just have to spend precious time and not worry about giving medications or anything like that," said Rippy.

The center is located on the fifth floor of the West wing at Union Hospital.

The center will open and begin accepting patients Monday, April 30.