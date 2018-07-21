Hoosiers putting education on forefront

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers are putting higher education on the forefront.
A new report shows that nearly 45 percent of students at a public university in Indiana are completing bachelor's degrees within a four-year period.
That's an improvement of nearly 11 percent from just five-years-ago.
This information comes from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's 2018 College Completion Report.
That report also revealed that 68 percent of students attending a four-year college campus completed a degree within six years.
