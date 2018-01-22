Impact of federal government shutdown felt locally in Indiana

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- The shutdown of the federal government is almost over. But, still thousands of federal employees are affected. That includes many Hoosiers, as some did not have a job on Monday.

Nearly two-million government workers were at home Monday. That's as the government shutdown took affect.

The George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes, Indiana was closed to the public all day.

Notice signs were posted on doors and notifying the public the park will be closed until the government business resumes. This means no money from tourists come in for the park and employees are not getting paid.

Park employees did not want to comment. And, a pre-recorded voicemail says, "Due to the federal government shutdown, I am not in the office. I am unable to access or respond to messages."

Laurel Nardine is the owner of Posh Boutique. Her business has sat across from the park for almost six years.

"I just don't understand why, the congress, the government is fighting," Nardine said.

She hoped the government wouldn't get to this point.

"They should be working together for the better of our country," Nardine said.

Vincennes is her home.

"This {the national park} is Vincennes," she said. "The clark memorial, it's our history and our heritage."

It is hard for her to watch as the government shutdown affects real-people and her community.





"I think they are fighting against each other and each others politics instead of trying to do what is best for this country," Nardine said.

For now, it's a waiting game. The parking lots will remain empty and the streets will keep quiet.

Senators have approved a stop-gap spending bill. It will keep the government running for two and a half weeks. The house still has to vote.

This will be a story News 10 continues to follow.