Honoring those who 'keep the lights on'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the month of April, one day is set aside to honor linemen. They’re the ones who work to keep the lights on. Linemen are often the unsung heroes, but they and their families both deserve some recognition.

Scroll for more content...



Brad Phillips is a lineman with Duke Energy. He and his co-workers have been called far and wide to respond after disasters.

Brad Phillips says, "It’s definitely rewarding to be able to assist other towns in their restoration. Sometimes people have been out for two and three days at a time, and being able to help them out and get their lights back on is definitely rewarding."

But left behind when duty calls, is Brad's wife Megan, and their kids.

Megan Phillips shares, "When he very first started I would always hate it whenever he left us. As a matter of fact sometimes I still do. But we realize how important their job is and how many people they have that are you know, counting on them to restore their power."

Joshua Longo and his wife Jessica are also a “line family”.

Jessica says she's proud of the work her husband does. But it doesn't come without a little worry.

Jessica Longo says, "They could get called out at any time or whenever it's storming and we're inside taking cover and then they're out in the middle of it risking, it's very scary. But I know I have my faith that God will bring them back safely and I pray a lot for that."

The Longo's and the Phillips' share many of the same trials. But for the wives, it means holding down jobs, and all household and family responsibilities while their husbands are away.

Joshua Longo says, "It’s hard for us, but it's just as hard if not harder for our families at home. And, the only way you can interact with them is facetiming them on the phone. So it's just mentally challenging a lot of times."

Showing why every day you should thank a lineman, and their families.

You can show your support on social media by using the #thankalineman.