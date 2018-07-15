Honoring the fallen one mile at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spreading hope and honor on two wheels. That's what the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation is doing.

Members say Cops Cycling is about honoring and remembering Indiana’s fallen police officers.

They support the survivors of the fallen officers’ families, and raise money for the police force. They travel all four corners of Indiana, covering about one thousand miles in thirteen days.

At each stop, the riders honor fallen officers. Saturday night the group honored fallen Terre Haute police officers.

Retired La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Captain, Michael Kellems, says, "We're going to honor Officer Rob Pitts, Officer Brent Long of the Terre Haute Police Department, and officers that were killed in Terre Haute back in the late 1800s. We don't want anyone to ever forget the supreme sacrifice that a police officer makes in the line of duty supporting their communities."

Sunday the riders are expected to cruise on to Kentland.

If you would like to catch up with the riders, you can find their schedule by clicking here.