Honey Creek Mall store officially closes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute store has officially closed its doors.
News 10 stopped by Carson's located at Honey Creek Mall.
That's where our crew found the doors locked and the store completely cleaned out.
This all came after Carson's parent company, Bon Ton file for bankruptcy.
All of the company's stores were slated to close by Friday.
