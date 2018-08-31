Clear

Honey Creek Mall store officially closes

That's where our crew found the doors locked and the store completely cleaned out.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute store has officially closed its doors.

News 10 stopped by Carson's located at Honey Creek Mall.

This all came after Carson's parent company, Bon Ton file for bankruptcy.

All of the company's stores were slated to close by Friday.

