Mall shops talk mall future after major retailers close

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A trip to the mall in Terre Haute looks a lot different than it did even 10 years ago.

Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute seems to be losing it's biggest stores. It has prompted rumors that the end is near, for mall shopping in the area.

Earlier this year, Macy's announced it would be closing most of its stores including the one at Terre Haute's mall.

It was news that gave many of you serious concerns, and then just months later, Bon-Ton filed for bankruptcy. It's the company that owns Carson's at Honey Creek Mall.

The two closures of two major big-box retailers have spawned plenty of rumors about the mall's future.

So we went digging to get some real answers, not just rumors. We got permission to go inside the mall and talk to retailers for the first time in years.

Gentry Sapp has been with Maurices for several years. She's heard the closing rumors like many others, but she calls them only rumors.

"At first, I think there are always worries. If you see someone leaving, you know there goes another store, again, I think we all have our regular customers. Each store has their people, has their customers," Sapp said.

Sapp said Macy's leaving is anything, but bad news for her shop.

"Business is doing great. We have our regular customers, but I think we're gaining some as well," Sapp said.

Brenda Thompson works at the Buckle, also in the mall. She agrees with Sapp. She said she's seen several stores come and go in her seven years there.

"I think it becomes a bigger deal to people now that's it's the big box retailers. It's the big stores and so I really don't think that it's that big of a deal"

Both Sapp and Thompson are women who know their businesses, but, they don't have the final say.

Tuesday, you'll hear from CBL Properties. It owns Honey Creek Mall.

Find out what could be in store for the mall's future, and the changes that are sure to come with it.