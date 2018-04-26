Clear

Honey Creek Garden Club holds annual plant sale

The spring-like weather is giving many of us the itch to garden.

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - The spring-like weather is giving many of us the itch to garden.

It's perfect weather for the annual Honey Creek Garden Club Plant Sale.

This was the 60th year for the sale.

It took place at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

People could buy all types of plants, herbs, and garden ornaments.

The Honey Creek Garden Club is a group of 26 women.

Most of the plants they sold were from their own gardens.

The sale is held each year during the 4th week of April.

The money raised go to a scholarship fund. 

