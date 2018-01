TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is growing!

Honey Creek Collision is building a new facility on West Johnson Drive in Terre Haute.

That’s near Golden Corral.

The 23,000 square foot shop will be used for collision repair.

We spoke with the owners on Thursday and they tell us they will maintain their current location. That is also located on West Johnson Drive.

The goal is to have the shop built in the fall.