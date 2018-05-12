Homicide victim's car located

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - Terre Haute Police say the missing vehicle belonging to homicide victim Robert Olson has been found.

Olson was found dead in a home on 18th street last Friday. Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was investigating the murder of Olson before he was shot and killed.

Police told News 10 Christopher Wolfe was the suspect in the deaths of Olson, and Officer Pitts. Detectives think Wolfe drove Olson's car and left it somewhere.

Then, they believe someone met Wolfe and drove him back to the 18th Street scene.

Police were looking for Olson’s vehicle, a 2001 Chrysler Sebring LX 4 door. Officials say that car was located in the city this morning.

Police say the vehicle has been secured for forensic processing.

THPD thanks the community for supporting the department's search efforts.