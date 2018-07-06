Clear

Homeland security says Thursday is deadline for flood aid

Indiana residents who suffered property damage during late-winter flooding are running out of time to seek federal disaster assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents who suffered property damage during late-winter flooding are running out of time to seek federal disaster assistance.

Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security says Thursday is the deadline to apply for federal aid for the Feb. 14 to March 4 flooding.

President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration in March for eight Indiana counties hit by the flooding. Thirteen other counties were later deemed eligible for aid.

Officials say that to date, more than $3.4 million for nearly 2,700 people has been approved for individual assistance for some of the residents in those 22 counties.

Erin Rowe is Indiana’s coordinating officer for the flooding. She says state and federal aid “can go a long way in helping Hoosiers recover from this historic event.”

Disaster assistance: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

