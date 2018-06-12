Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Home destroyed during early morning fire in West Terre Haute

No injuries were reported. U.S. 150 was closed, but is now open.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 8:11 AM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 8:30 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by an early morning house fire.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to U.S. Highway 150 and Woodland Avenue in West Terre Haute.

The homeowners say the home was newly built, and they were making plans to move in.

No injuries were reported.

U.S. 150 was closed, but is now open.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It