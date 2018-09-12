Home destroyed by overnight fire

FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by an overnight fire.
It happened on 2nd Avenue in Fontanet in northern Vigo County.
Firefighters got the call at 12:15 Wednesday morning.
They found heavy flames coming from the home.
Everyone made it out safely.
A cause has not been determined.
