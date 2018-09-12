Clear
Home destroyed by overnight fire

Firefighters respond to blaze in northern Vigo County

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 5:12 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by an overnight fire.

It happened on 2nd Avenue in Fontanet in northern Vigo County.

Firefighters got the call at 12:15 Wednesday morning.

They found heavy flames coming from the home.

Everyone made it out safely.

A cause has not been determined.

More pleasant weather ahead
