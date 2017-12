TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by an early morning fire in North Terre Haute.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 Friday morning at 5723 North Erickson Street.

Firefighters found the home fully engulfed and an officer reported hearing ammunition going off inside the house.

The Terre Haute Fire Department reports the cause of the fire was a cigarette.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.