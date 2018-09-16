Holypalooza barbecue lunch raises money for campus ministries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Good eats were the center of attention and plates Sunday afternoon.
United Campus Ministries hosted the Holypalooza Barbecue Lunch.
Three different churches teamed up for the event.
Money raised will help serve students at all college campuses around Vigo County.
The barbecue lunch is part of the different fundraisers throughout the year.
Keep an eye out this winter for their chili meal fundraiser!
