Holocaust survivor speaks about genocide in Syria

A survivor of genocide herself, Terre Haute's Eva Kor is speaking out about atrocities in Syria.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 9:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 10:37 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A survivor of genocide herself, Terre Haute's Eva Kor is speaking out about atrocities in Syria.

"People today are fighting for the freedoms we so easily forget that we have."


Eva Kor fittingly hosted a press conference about her new documentary "Eva" at the CANDLES Museum Thursday on Holocaust Remembrance Day. Six million Jews and many millions more died during the dark period of history. Kor say killings just as evil are happening right now in Syria.

"Can you imagine? We are in 2018. It's against the law to use poison gas. I want to know who on Earth in this world is willing to stand up and vote for poison gas."

Kor says she has been closely following developments from Syria and has taken to social media to call on President Donald Trump, as well as Russian and Syrian leadership, to stop the killing.

"I have tweeted one tweet the picture of the graveyard of genocides and it has of course Holocaust, Darfur, Rwanda, Bosnia and I said, well, I guess Syria will be added to that gravesite of genocides."

For more information about the "Eva" documentary click here.

