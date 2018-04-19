Clear
Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor Barbara Bush

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor former first lady Barbara Bush.

His office said Wednesday that flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of her burial, Saturday.

Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff to honor Bush.

Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92 following a series of hospitalizations. She was the wife of former President George H.W. Bush and the mother of former President George W. Bush.

