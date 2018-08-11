Clear

Holcomb group recommends active shooter drills, more funding

A working group has recommended to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb that the state improve student safety by boosting funding for security improvements and school resource officers.

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 10:22 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A working group has recommended to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb that the state improve student safety by boosting funding for security improvements and school resource officers.

The report from a special working group that Holcomb convened also recommends that every Indiana school conduct active shooter drills and that the state expand students' access to mental health services. Holcomb released the report Friday.

Holcomb directed the State Budget Agency identify costs associated with the recommendations and how they might be funded.

The working group conducted a survey of schools officials, teachers, first responders and security experts to help develop the recommendations.

Republican legislative leaders have said boosting school safety will be a top priority during the next legislative session.

This story has been corrected to show the report recommended safety steps, not that Holcomb wants them implemented.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

Image

THN-Whiteland scrimmage

Image

THS-NORTHVIEW SCRIMMAGE

Image

We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Image

Getting ready for a big meteor shower

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart