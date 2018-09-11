Clear

Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Patriots Day

Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags at state facilities across Indiana to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Patriot Day.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 8:31 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 8:33 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

Holcomb also asks businesses and residents statewide to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 victims of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority will host a Patriots Day ceremony beginning at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in Civic Plaza of the Indianapolis International Airport. It will include an honor guard display and candle and wreath laying.

A piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center will be on display at Civic Plaza throughout the day.

Additionally, the Carmel Fire Department will have a 9/11 ceremony and the Indianapolis Fire Department will be holding a a memorial mass to remember the victims of that horrific tragedy 17 years ago.

