INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags at state facilities across Indiana to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Patriot Day.
Holcomb also asks businesses and residents statewide to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 victims of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
The Indianapolis Airport Authority will host a Patriots Day ceremony beginning at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in Civic Plaza of the Indianapolis International Airport. It will include an honor guard display and candle and wreath laying.
A piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center will be on display at Civic Plaza throughout the day.
Additionally, the Carmel Fire Department will have a 9/11 ceremony and the Indianapolis Fire Department will be holding a a memorial mass to remember the victims of that horrific tragedy 17 years ago.
Related Content
- Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Patriots Day
- Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in wake of Texas church shooting
- Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff for 1st Lt. Cullen's funeral
- Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor Barbara Bush
- Holcomb: Fly flags at half-staff for Texas shooting victims
- Gov. Holcomb directs flags at half-staff in honor of volunteer firefighter killed in line of duty
- Gov. Holcomb orders Indiana flags to fly half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day
- Governor directs flags lowered for former Indiana treasurer
- Indiana governor directs lowering flags for Florida victims
- Half-Day racers compete for first place