KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags in Knox county to be flown at half-staff to honor 1st. Lt. Clayton Cullen.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Knox County to lower their flags to half-staff on Saturday to honor Cullen and his service to the community.