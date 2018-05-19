Clear

Holcomb: Fly flags at half-staff for Texas shooting victims

Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shootings at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

May. 18, 2018
Updated: May. 18, 2018 9:33 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shootings at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Holcomb says flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday. He also asked businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff until then.

The shootings Friday morning killed 10 people, most of them students, and wounded 10 others.

The Indiana Blood Center announced it was shipping blood and platelets Friday evening to the University of Texas Medical Branch in response to a request for help.

