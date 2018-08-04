Hitting the links to help kids with college

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some former ISU Sycamores hit the links on Friday with the future in mind.

The ISU Alumni Association held a golf outing.

Golfing groups showed their driving and putting skills off all while having some fun.

They were raising money for scholarships.

The association will give those scholarships to Vigo County high school grads.

They have been holding the event for more than 15-years.