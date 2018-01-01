wx_icon Terre Haute 12°

History of DADC in Terre Haute: From the first CD ever manufactured to a shell of its former self

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 7:59 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 7:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At one time, Terre Haute was the place to be when it came to music.

Sony DADC has a rich history in our community.

The Terre Haute plant was the first manufacturer of compact discs in the United States.

The first opened their doors on May 2nd, 1983.

At its peak, it employed more than 1,400 people.

The first CD that rolled off the production line was Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA.

It rolled off of the assembly line in September 1984.

The $21 million facility began production with a capacity of 300,000 discs per month.

Wednesday's announcement means half of the remaining workforce will be let go.

