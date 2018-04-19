Historical marker honoring Syrian population unveiled in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a large Syrian community right here in Terre Haute and a special ceremony was held on Thursday to honor them.

A new historical marker was unveiled on the corner of 5th and Cherry Streets in downtown Terre Haute.

That's on the campus of Indiana State University.

It's called the "Little Syria on the Wabash Marker."

A lot of people turned out for the dedication.

It was awarded to the city by the State of Indiana Historical Marker Program.

It is a way to honor the large Syrian community in Terre Haute and how they contributed to the city.

The marker says:

"In 1927, Syrians established an Orthodox Christian Church here which preserved the community's identity and traditions.

Their Children and grandchildren enlarged the local Syrian contribution as professionals, civic employees, and businessmen.

They also enriched the city's cultural vitality through their ethnic festivals and cafes. Many original families are here today."