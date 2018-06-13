Clear

Historic Terre Haute house opened its doors to the public

The Markle House is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 7:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A historical landmark has opened its doors to the public.

On Wednesday, Hayes Auctions held an open house of the historic Markle House.

The home was built in 1848.

LINK | BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: THE MILL AND HOUSE MARKEL BUILT

You'll find it near Old Mill Dam in Vigo County.

During the tour, people had a chance to see the antiques that will soon be up for auction.

The auctions take place on June 30th through July 1st.

