Historic Terre Haute house opened its doors to the public

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A historical landmark has opened its doors to the public.
On Wednesday, Hayes Auctions held an open house of the historic Markle House.
The home was built in 1848.
LINK | BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: THE MILL AND HOUSE MARKEL BUILT
The Markle House is on the National Register of Historic Places.
You'll find it near Old Mill Dam in Vigo County.
During the tour, people had a chance to see the antiques that will soon be up for auction.
The auctions take place on June 30th through July 1st.
