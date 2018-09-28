Clear

Hillary Clinton makes cameo on 'Murphy Brown'

Hillary Clinton played a fictionalized version of herself on the premiere episode of the "Murphy Brown" reboot.

Hillary Clinton played a fictionalized version of herself on the premiere episode of the "Murphy
Brown" reboot.

"Your reputation precedes you, but I want you to know I'm not afraid of hard work, I'm qualified, and ready on day one."

Hillary Clinton, in character -- as "Hilary," with one "L" -- as she made a surprise guest appearance during the premiere of the rebooted "Murphy Brown"

